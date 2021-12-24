×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | white house | christmas tree | trump | melania

White House Includes Photo of Trump Family on Christmas Tree

White House Includes Photo of Trump Family on Christmas Tree
A picture of former President Donald Trump is hung on a tree in the State Dining room during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 December 2021 02:17 PM

The White House has included a photo of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, as a decoration on one of the Christmas trees on display in the State Dining Room, Newsweek reports.

The photo, which is set in a gold frame and shows the Trumps in 2018 receiving the official White House Christmas tree, was included as part of the "Gifts from the Heart" theme for holiday decorations established by first lady Jill Biden.

Each room is dedicated to different "gifts" that people receive during the year, with the State Dining Room displaying the "gift of family," including ones that people are born into as well as those they create for themselves. Therefore, the trees in that room feature photos of the first families from past years.

"Each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family," the White House said, according to Newsweek.

Other rooms in the White House are dedicated to the gifts of learning, service, visual arts, gratitude, peace, unity, faith, nature, and friendship, among others. The White House also included the traditional Gold Star tree in honor of fallen service members and their families.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House has included a photo of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, as a decoration on one of the Christmas trees on display in the State Dining Room...
white house, christmas tree, trump, melania
201
2021-17-24
Friday, 24 December 2021 02:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved