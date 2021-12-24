White House Includes Photo of Trump Family on Christmas Tree

The White House has included a photo of former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, as a decoration on one of the Christmas trees on display in the State Dining Room, Newsweek reports.

The photo, which is set in a gold frame and shows the Trumps in 2018 receiving the official White House Christmas tree, was included as part of the "Gifts from the Heart" theme for holiday decorations established by first lady Jill Biden.

Each room is dedicated to different "gifts" that people receive during the year, with the State Dining Room displaying the "gift of family," including ones that people are born into as well as those they create for themselves. Therefore, the trees in that room feature photos of the first families from past years.

"Each family who made this house a home reminds us all of the enduring love and lasting bonds of family," the White House said, according to Newsweek.

Other rooms in the White House are dedicated to the gifts of learning, service, visual arts, gratitude, peace, unity, faith, nature, and friendship, among others. The White House also included the traditional Gold Star tree in honor of fallen service members and their families.