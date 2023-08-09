DOJ: More Than 1,106 Charged for Jan. 6 'Siege'

The Department of Justice has reported that as of Aug. 4, there have been more than 1,106 people charged for the "siege" at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI's Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continue to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale," the agency said in a press release Sunday marking 31 months since the event. "The Department of Justice's resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane."

According to the release, defendants have come from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and include 372 defendants who are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, with 112 also charged with "using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer."

The agency said 632 individuals have pleaded guilty to various federal charges, including 198 pleading guilty to felonies and 434 to misdemeanors.

Another 110 people have been convicted during contested trials, and 26 were convicted on "an agreed-upon set of facts," the release said.

About 597 of the defendants convicted received sentences, including 366 given periods of incarceration, 125 defendants detained for a period at home, and 19 who had a combination of the two.

The agency estimated the financial damage and losses for the incident to be around $2.8 million, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds and costs to the U.S. Capitol Police.

The agency said people throughout the country helped identify suspects in the case and asked for help identifying another 321 people suspected of committing violent acts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has the toughest record in sentencing those convicted for Jan. 6, handing out harsher sentences than DOJ prosecutors asked for in some cases.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, is presiding over the federal criminal case against former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of that day.

She previously ruled against Trump in November 2021, refusing his executive privilege argument to block the release of documents to the previous House Select Committee on Jan. 6 formed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.