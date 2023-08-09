Trump: Jan. 6 Committee Deleting Evidence a 'Criminal Act'

The House Jan. 6 select committee allegedly has deleted documents and evidence from their work last year, and former President Donald Trump is calling that out as a "criminal act."

His newly acquired "subpoena power," stemming from special counsel Jack Smith's Washington, D.C., indictment on his 2020 election challenge, has revealed the destruction of congressional documents and evidence, Trump told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"I call them, everything was deleted and destroyed," Trump told host Eric Bolling in a 42-minute interview. "The documents — everything was deleted and destroyed. That's a criminal act."

Congress is trying to blame Trump for the protest at the Capitol, yet the investigation revealed no crime, save for the criminal act of obstruction and destruction of evidence and documents, according to Trump.

"So all of that stuff, all that nonsense ... with all Democrats and the two so-called Republicans, but they were worse than any of the Democrats, Kinzinger and Cheney," Trump continued, rebuking now-retired Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

"It's all been deleted and gotten rid of.

"They deleted it because they didn't want anybody to see it, because the real answers were there, but they didn't want to report it," he said. "That's incredible."

