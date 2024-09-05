DOJ: Russia Funneling Millions to Conservative Social Media

Russian operatives reportedly funneled money to a Tennessee-based company linked to conservative commentators with millions of subscribers on social media platforms.

Tenet Media was the unnamed company in the Department of Justice's indictment that was unsealed in New York's Southern District on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The Biden administration seized Kremlin-run websites and charged two Russian state media employees in its most sweeping effort yet to push back against what it says are Russian attempts to spread disinformation ahead of the November presidential election.

One criminal case disclosed by the DOJ accuses two employees of RT, a Russian state media company, of covertly funding an unidentified content creation company with nearly $10 million to publish English-language videos on social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube with messages in favor of the Russia government's interests and agenda, including about the war in Ukraine.

CNN confirmed that the company is Tenet Media, a platform for independent content creators that describes itself as a "network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues."

Prosecutors allege the Russian operation aimed to fuel pro-Kremlin narratives, which included pushing content supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Tenet Media's website lists Benny Johnson and Tim Pool among its commentators. Both conservative voices have millions of subscribers on YouTube and other social media platforms.

"A year ago, a media startup pitched my company to provide content as an independent contractor. Our lawyers negotiated a standard, arms length deal, which was later terminated," Johnson posted on X.

"We are disturbed by the allegations in today's indictment, which make clear that myself and other influencers were victims in this alleged scheme. My lawyers will handle anyone who states or suggests otherwise."

Pool also issued a statement.

"Should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims. I cannot speak for anyone else at the company as to what they do or to what they are instructed," Pool posted on X.

Biden administration officials claim Russia, which intelligence officials have said has a preference for Trump in this year's race for the White House, remains the primary threat to elections even as the FBI continues to investigate a hack by Iran this year that targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.