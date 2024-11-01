WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | polls | monitors | election day

DOJ to Monitor Polls in 27 States on Election Day

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 04:31 PM EDT

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will monitor polls in 27 states, including all seven battlegrounds, on Election Day for compliance with federal voting rights laws.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division will coordinate the effort across 86 jurisdictions.

The number of election monitors is the most since the 2004 election and represents a 49% increase from 2020, The Washington Post reported.

"Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division, other department divisions, U.S. Attorney's Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management. Throughout Election Day, division personnel will maintain contact with state and local election officials," the Justice Department said.

The announcement comes amid concerns over voter intimidation and the safety of election workers and in the aftermath of arson attacks on ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington. However, the DOJ is not sending monitors to either of those states.

Republicans in three states have said federal monitors are not welcome inside polling places. In the 2022 midterms, state officials in Florida and Missouri prevented monitors from entering polling locations. Texas officials also have signaled they won't allow the feds to enter polling sites on Tuesday, the Post reported. DOJ monitors are being sent to all three states, according to Friday's release.

"This certainly has become politicized," Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told the Post. "The Department of Justice lied when they came in and used pretenses to try to bully their way in when they knew what they were doing was not legal."

Former DOJ voting rights lawyer Katherine Culliton-González, now a chief policy counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the Post that monitors "go to places where there is a potential for problems."

"Normally, monitors have a very calming effect," she said.

Among the battleground states, the DOJ is sending monitors to six counties in Michigan, five in Georgia, four in Wisconsin and Arizona, three in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and one in Nevada, according to the release.

"Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted," the release said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice announced Friday that it will monitor polls in 27 states, including all seven battlegrounds, on Election Day for compliance with federal voting rights laws.
doj, polls, monitors, election day
372
2024-31-01
Friday, 01 November 2024 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved