DOJ Probing Memphis PD in Tyre Nichols Case

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is investigating Memphis, Tennessee, police and the special unit involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols' tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight, and accountability for such units. The COPS [Community Oriented Policing Services] Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors, and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe," Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general, said in a press release Wednesday. "The department is also pleased to be able to fulfill Memphis' request for technical assistance on the police department's use of force and de-escalation policies, as well as the use of specialized units."

Nichols, 29, died three days after being stopped by Memphis police and beaten during his arrest in January.

Five officers — Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — have been fired from the department and charged with murder in the death and have since pleaded not guilty.

The DOJ's COPS, through its Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, will be leading the investigation into the Memphis Police Department's policies and training of officers, including the use of force, the release said.

According to the agency, the review was requested by both Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Chief of Police Cerelyn "CJ" Davis.

"Providing technical assistance to law enforcement agencies so they can continue to improve their practices, while they also develop and maintain healthy relationships with the community, is at the heart of what we do at the COPS Office," Director Hugh T. Clements Jr. of the COPS Office said in the release. "I know that this opportunity to work with MPD, as well as our examination of specialized units in law enforcement agencies across the country, will be important resources for both law enforcement and the communities they serve."

The Memphis Police Department said Jan. 30 it suspended officer Preston Hemphill and another officer in relation to the Nichols incident. On Feb. 3, MPD released a statement indicating Hemphill was fired for several department policy violations including being truthful, complying with Taser use regulations, and personal conduct.

"This is still an ongoing administrative investigation and multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations," the department said. "Updates regarding other actions will be made available in the coming days."