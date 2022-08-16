End of an Era: Dodge to Stop Making Gas-Powered Charger, Challenger Models in 2023

Marking the end of an era, Dodge will stop producing gas-powered versions of its popular Charger and Challenger muscle cars next year, The Washington Post reports.

On Monday, Dodge parent company Stellantis announced that it will phase the vehicles out of its production lineup in 2023, as the company moves toward hybrid and electric vehicles.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge chief executive said in a statement.

Iconic muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, the Charger and Challenger models were reintroduced in the early 2000s and were embraced by auto enthusiasts for their retro styling and high performance.

According to The Hill, production of the two models will end at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, in December 2023.

Dodge will transition the vehicles out next year through the sale of seven “heritage” models, according to the Post. Each will have a plaque installed underneath the hood that says “last call.”

More stringent emissions standards have required Dodge to rethink its lineup and purchase carbon credits from greener manufacturers. In a March 2021 earnings call, Stellantis said it spent $362 million on the credits in 2020, mainly from electric automaker Tesla, according to CNBC.

According to the company announcement, the 2023 final editions will be distributed to dealerships “at once,” instead of being staggered throughout the year like usual. The seven 2023 “heritage-influenced” models will share some connection to previous models, with details to be released later this year.

Described by Dodge as “the very last of its kind,” the seventh model will be revealed at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas in early November.

The move by Dodge comes as major automakers are increasingly pivoting toward electric vehicles in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. According to The Hill, electric vehicles are steadily growing their market share in the U.S., making up approximately 4% of all car sales in 2020 and more than 5% in 2021.