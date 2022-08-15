×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: climate | health and tax bill | joe biden | electric vehicle tax credits | ev

Biden to Sign Law Cutting Most Current EV Credits

Biden to Sign Law Cutting Most Current EV Credits
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Wing of the White House, Aug. 9, 2022 (AP)

Monday, 15 August 2022 04:44 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective.

The White House said Biden will sign legislation to approve the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill on Tuesday. The bill restructures the existing $7,5000 new EV tax credit and creates a new $4,000 rebate for used EVs. It also includes tens of billions of dollars in new loan, tax credit and grant programs for automakers to build cleaner vehicles.

Many automakers and dealers have been working with customers to complete binding written contracts ahead of Biden's signing to make them eligible for credits even if they have not received vehicles.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing Volkswagen, General Motors Co, Toyota Motor and Ford Motor among others, said earlier the law would make 70% of 72 U.S. electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell EVs that currently qualify ineligible upon Biden's signing.

On Jan. 1, when the bill's new income and price caps and battery and critical mineral sourcing rules take effect, "none would qualify for the full credit when additional sourcing requirements go into effect," the group added.

An estimate from the Congressional Budget Office forecasts 11,000 new EVs will receive tax credits in 2023 assuming $7,500 per vehicle.

Audi of America, Kia Corp and Porsche said Friday that buyers of its EVs will lose access to federal tax credits when Biden signs.

Audi said only its Audi plug-in hybrid electric will retain its existing federal credit through the end of 2022.

The bill makes any EVs assembled outside North America ineligible for tax credits, which has brought criticism from the European Union, South Korea and many automakers.

GM and Tesla previously hit the 200,000-vehicle cap and are no longer eligible but will again be eligible starting Jan. 1 under stricter sourcing and income rules.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective.
climate, health and tax bill, joe biden, electric vehicle tax credits, ev
314
2022-44-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved