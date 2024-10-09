Public: DOD Operating Secret UFO Archive

An above-top-secret government program known as "Immaculate Constellation" functions as the archive for videos and images of unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs, are stored, according to a report published Tuesday from the independent publication Public.

The program was first mentioned by a government whistleblower, who spoke with Public and relayed in a report to congressional committees that the military and intelligence community are operating a database of videos and images taken from "infrared (IR), forward-looking infrared (FLIR), full motion video (FMV), and still photography" of UAPs.

According to the whistleblower's report to members of Congress, "the existence of IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION demonstrates the extant capability to detect, quarantine, and transfer UAP and ARV [alien reproduction vehicle] collection incidents before they are observed and circulated within the Military Intelligence Enterprise, thus serving as a means of enforcing internal information security."

The whistleblower alleged that the Department of Defense created Immaculate Constellation under what's known as a Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) in 2017 after The New York Times reported on an informal Pentagon UAP program called "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program," or AATIP.

Public owner and reporter Michael Shellenberger told the "Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday that in the whistleblower's report, the Pentagon is "illegally" hiding information about this program from Congress.

Shellenberger told Rogan that the Pentagon had promised him a response regarding the secret program on multiple occasions, but when each date came, they did not respond.

A former intelligence community official told Public that the "program is run out of SEC DEF [Office of the Secretary of Defense]. They don't want to acknowledge it's real."

The same individual then cautioned that simply printing the name "Immaculate Constellation" could trigger government surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of whoever publishes it. "They won't comment on it, but talking about it will put you in the danger zone. They enforce the secrecy with a lot of vigor."

Department of Defense spokeswoman Sue Gough responded to Public on Wednesday, denying any knowledge of a special access program known as Immaculate Constellation. However, she refrained from connecting any USAP to a secret program known as Immaculate Constellation.