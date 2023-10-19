×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ufo | report | sightings

UFO Report Reveals 291 New Sightings, Some 'Unusual'

By    |   Thursday, 19 October 2023 11:25 AM EDT

The Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released their annual report on UFO sightings over this past year, detailing 291 new cases that range from "ordinary phenomena" to some with "unusual maneuverability."

The Department of Defense and ODNI delivered their analysis to Congress on Wednesday, formally titled Annual Report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), formerly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

There were 274 new sightings reported to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) from Aug. 31, 2022, through April 2023. Another 17 were added to the report that happened from 2019-2022 but not previously included.

The AARO said there were no reports of "adverse health effects" from any of the sightings.

"However, many reports from military witnesses do present potential safety of flight concerns, and there are some cases where reported UAP have potentially exhibited one or more concerning performance characteristics such as high-speed travel or unusual maneuverability."

But none "posed a direct threat to the flight safety of the observing aircraft" and none have been linked to "foreign activities" but "continue to be investigated."

The new cases bring the total number to 801, dating back decades.

However, the agencies noted that most sightings fell in the "ordinary" category.

"Based on the ability to resolve cases to date, with an increase in the quality of the data secured, the unidentified and purported anomalous nature of most UAP will likely resolve to ordinary phenomena and significantly reduce the amount of UAP case submissions," the report states.

Wednesday's report was the first released jointly by the Pentagon and ODNI in the aftermath of new legislation by Congress to bring transparency to UAP sightings.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released their annual report on UFO sightings over this past year, detailing 291 new cases that range from "ordinary phenomena" to some with "unusual maneuverability."
ufo, report, sightings
277
2023-25-19
Thursday, 19 October 2023 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved