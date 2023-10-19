UFO Report Reveals 291 New Sightings, Some 'Unusual'

The Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released their annual report on UFO sightings over this past year, detailing 291 new cases that range from "ordinary phenomena" to some with "unusual maneuverability."

The Department of Defense and ODNI delivered their analysis to Congress on Wednesday, formally titled Annual Report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), formerly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

There were 274 new sightings reported to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) from Aug. 31, 2022, through April 2023. Another 17 were added to the report that happened from 2019-2022 but not previously included.

The AARO said there were no reports of "adverse health effects" from any of the sightings.



"However, many reports from military witnesses do present potential safety of flight concerns, and there are some cases where reported UAP have potentially exhibited one or more concerning performance characteristics such as high-speed travel or unusual maneuverability."

But none "posed a direct threat to the flight safety of the observing aircraft" and none have been linked to "foreign activities" but "continue to be investigated."

The new cases bring the total number to 801, dating back decades.

However, the agencies noted that most sightings fell in the "ordinary" category.

"Based on the ability to resolve cases to date, with an increase in the quality of the data secured, the unidentified and purported anomalous nature of most UAP will likely resolve to ordinary phenomena and significantly reduce the amount of UAP case submissions," the report states.

Wednesday's report was the first released jointly by the Pentagon and ODNI in the aftermath of new legislation by Congress to bring transparency to UAP sightings.