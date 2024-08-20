WATCH TV LIVE

Nielsen: 20 Million Watch DNC, Down From 2016

By    |   Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:33 PM EDT

Night 1 ratings for the Democratic National Convention were up slightly from 2020 but down significantly from 2016, according to Nielsen.

The first night of the DNC drew an average of 20.3 million viewers Monday, ranking higher than the first night of the Republican National Convention (18.13 million).

Nielsen accounts for coverage on ABC (2.8 million), CBS (2 million), NBC (1.8 million), Scripps News, Univision, CNN (3.2 million), CNNe, Fox Business, Fox News Channel (2.4 million), MSNBC (4.6 million), Newsmax, NewsNation, and PBS. The numbers account for viewers between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. CT.

The convention viewership is slightly up from 2020 (19.75 million viewers) but lower than 2016, when the DNC drew 25.95 million.

The key night for viewership will be Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her acceptance speech for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


