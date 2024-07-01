WATCH TV LIVE

DNC Mulls Mid-July Biden Nomination to Quell Swap Chatter

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 07:44 PM EDT

The Democratic National Committee is mulling a formal nomination of President Joe Biden to be the party's official candidate as early as July 21 in an effort to remove any scenario — and speculation — of a convention swap, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Democrats already had approved a plan to formally nominate Biden early via "virtual roll call" to ensure he would appear on the ballot in all 50 states. At issue was Ohio's Aug. 7 deadline for candidates to be officially recognized to appear on the state's ballot in November. The Democratic National Convention isn't until Aug. 19.

Despite Ohio Gov. Jim DeWine's signing of a bill to relax the Aug. 7 date, Democrats aren't taking any chances and intend to nominate Biden before that date. All that was left was to decide on a date before Aug. 7.

Now, Democrats have even more incentive to nominate Biden early — his debate performance has many Democrats talking of a convention swap. Thursday night's first presidential debate spawned a tsunami of concern, speculation and name-dropping of potential Democrats who could replace Biden atop the ticket.

Kentucky Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made his pitch to be the one, the exact scenario national Democrats are looking to put behind them, according to the report.

The DNC's rules committee meets virtually on July 19 and the nominating vote on Biden could come July 21, when the committee's credentials committee meets virtually, according to Bloomberg.

Newsfront
