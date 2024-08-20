Barack Obama Pans Trump: 'Sequel Is Usually Worse'

Former President Barack Obama took direct aim at his successor in the White House, saying that the country doesn't need four more years of Donald Trump because "we all know the sequel is usually worse."

Obama gave the keynote speech on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. After paying homage to his "friend" and "brother," outgoing President Joe Biden, Obama turned his attention to Trump.

Obama credited Biden with pulling the country through the COVID pandemic while the other side celebrated a "cult of personality." Obama credited Biden with "putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country" by exiting the presidential race.

"The torch has been passed ... now it's up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in. Make no mistake, it will be a fight," Obama exhorted Democrats, asking rhetorically, "Who will fight for me?"

"Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question," Obama said. "A 78-year-old billionaire whining about his problems since riding down his golden elevator nine years ago; weird obsession with crowd size," Obama said, gesturing with his hands.

"Trump sees power as a means to his ends," he said. "Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided. …

"We do not need four more years of bumbling and chaos; we all know the sequel is usually worse," Obama said. "Americans are ready for a new chapter."

Obama endorsed the presidential bid of his longtime political ally Kamala Harris aimed at boosting her new and untested presidential bid.

At 63, Obama is keen to influence his party behind the scenes and maintains a legacy and a voice that loom large in moments of crisis, including during the messy deliberations that ultimately led Biden to step out of the race and endorse Harris, 59.

Nearly eight years after the end of his presidency, Obama remains one of the most popular Democrats in the country, eclipsing Harris and the current administration, public opinion polls show.

In a prime-time address to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, the first Black U.S. president lends his own star power to a campaign, light on policy specifics, that has to date coasted on joyful vibes and the relief of Democrats delighted that Biden's flailing campaign is over.

Biden took center stage on Monday, the convention's opening night, drawing an extended standing ovation from the party faithful and, even with five months left in office, delivering a farewell speech to the party he has served for half a century.

Like his successors, Obama presided over a closely divided country. But his victories were enviable by today's standards for a Democrat: he won in 2008 and 2012 by healthy Electoral College margins, carrying not just Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, but also Florida, Iowa, and Ohio, states now considered out of reach for Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

But his presidency also fueled the rise of Republican Donald Trump as a titanic right-wing figure, a bitter legacy for liberals that he may reflect upon in his speech.

A Tight Race

Harris and Trump are locked in a tight presidential race that will likely be decided in a handful of battleground states, polls show.

"President Obama believes this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and is committed to doing all he can to elect Vice President Harris and Democrats across the country," said Eric Schultz, an Obama adviser.

Obama will make appearances in coming weeks where he believes he can help move the needle and persuade voters, especially in the battleground states likely to decide the election, Schultz said.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is also expected address the convention, emphasizing the need for the country to turn the page on fear and division, according to a source familiar with her plans.

In 2016, she offered a memorable catchphrase of "When they go low, we go high" in a speech supporting Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Clinton spoke at the convention on Monday.

Michelle Obama's name has often been tossed around as a dream presidential candidate for Democrats; to their dismay, she has shown no interest in electoral politics.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll early this month showed that 55% of Americans – and 94% of Democrats – viewed Michelle Obama favorably, higher approval than Harris' 37% nationally and 81% within the party.

Tuesday's convention theme, "A Bold Vision for America's Future," will include a ceremonial roll call vote from the 57 different state and territory delegations.

Harris and Walz will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to attend a campaign rally. It will be Harris' seventh visit to Wisconsin this year and her third since becoming the Democratic presidential candidate.

Harris' remarks will be livestreamed into Chicago's United Center, the site of the convention.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.