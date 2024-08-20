DNC Hit With Bomb Scare as at Least 4 Hotels Threatened

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) faced a bomb scare Tuesday, as police investigated threats made against at least four hotels near the convention in downtown Chicago.

Local TV political correspondent Paris Schutz reported on X that there were "[p]olice and K9's at the Nobu Hotel in west loop" and said "our news desk received an email claiming a pipe bomb threat at this and three other west loop / near west side hotels."

According to multiple reports, the threats said pipe bombs had been placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District, in addition to the Nobu Hotel.

The Chicago Police Department told the New York Post: "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of threats made to various locations in the Downtown area. Law enforcement personnel are screening the affected areas and examining the credibility of the threat."

The bomb threats made antisemitic statements and mentioned the DNC, happening Monday through Thursday at the United Center, according to the Daily Mail.

With thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters and a massive police presence, Chicago is already on edge as the Democrats gather to officially name their presidential nominee.

As thousands marched to the United Center on Monday to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, a few dozen protesters broke away and tore down sections of the security fence near the convention. Those who managed to get through were arrested by police.

The Mail reported that officers donned gas masks as some protesters tried to bring down a second fence that was in front of police.

Speaking to reporters at the fenced perimeter, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said police were determining whether the current fencing was adequate.

"Our job here is to make sure that we keep the DNC safe and keep our city safe," Snelling said. "We have no idea what they would have done had that gotten onto the other side. But as I've said before, we're not going to tolerate anyone that is going to vandalize things in our city. We are not going to tolerate anyone who are going to commit acts of violence."

In a statement obtained by CNN, the DNC Public Safety Joint Information Center said: "At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees."