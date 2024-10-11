WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dna | columbus | resting | place

DNA Confirms Christopher Columbus' Final Resting Place

By    |   Friday, 11 October 2024 07:43 PM EDT

After centuries of speculation, scientists have confirmed the official resting place of Christopher Columbus. A team of forensics experts from University of Grenada, led by José Antonio Lorente, announced Thursday that DNA testing of bones interred at Spain’s Seville Cathedral has definitively identified them as belonging to the explorer who died in 1506.

The location of Columbus’ remains has long been a mystery, as his body was moved several times. Some experts believed he was buried in the Dominican Republic, while others thought he’d been laid to rest inside a tomb in Seville Cathedral. That tomb was opened in 2003, when the bones were found, but at the time, DNA technology couldn’t accurately read such small amounts of genetic material.

Researchers compared the DNA to remains of the explorer’s son and brother, who are also buried in Seville Cathedral, and who had bigger DNA samples to draw from.

Lorente said in a press conference Thursday, “Today, thanks to new technology, the previous partial theory that the remains in Seville are those of Christopher Columbus has been definitively confirmed.”

It’s unclear if researchers will test bone fragments found in a lead box labeled as Columbus’ in 1877 during an excavation of the Santo Domingo Cathedral in the Dominican Republic.

Scientists have also confirmed Columbus’ ethnicity, but they are withholding the details for now. Historians have for years debated Columbus’ origins, traditionally thought to be Genovese. Others have speculated he was Jewish, Greek, Basque, or Portuguese.

They plan to reveal their findings on Columbus’ ancestry in a documentary titled “Columbus DNA: The True Origin" on Spanish TV Saturday.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After centuries of speculation, scientists have confirmed the official resting place of Christopher Columbus.
dna, columbus, resting, place
266
2024-43-11
Friday, 11 October 2024 07:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved