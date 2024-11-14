Disney Faces Backlash for Zegler's Trump Comments

Disney is facing backlash for "Snow White" star Rachel Zegler's comments on President-elect Donald Trump's win in last week's election.

"I find myself speechless in the midst of this," she said in a now-deleted Instagram story after Trump's decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. "I shouldn't be this shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.

"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in."

Many social media users slammed Zegler.

"Not taking my kids to see this trash after the statement you put out. Disney you need to do something about this," one social media user wrote, per the Daily Mail.

"I hope you get no peace when this film BOMBS at the box office and streaming," another wrote.

One critic said: "Rachel Zegler is unhinged and a liability. They should permanently shelve Snow White and distance themselves from her. Her involvement with the company alienates millions of people and poisons the brand overall."