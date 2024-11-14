Biden Regulations Have Cost $1.8 Trillion, 800 Times That of Trump's

The Biden administration's federal regulations have cost a staggering $1.8 trillion, more than 800 times what Trump administration regulations cost, according to an independent policy institute.

The American Action Forum (AAF), which describes itself as center-right, says President Joe Biden's regulations included 1,1074 rules and took up 342.9 hours of paperwork.

During his first administration, President-elect Donald Trump imposed 1,192 regulations that accounted for 292.8 hours and $2.1 billion.

Former President Barack Obama's administration included 1,441 rules that covered $491.3 billion and 288.9 hours.

The Biden paperwork total stands at about 50 million hours ahead of the respective Trump and Obama totals.

The Biden administration broadly restored regulations similar to those imposed by the Obama administration while also charting its own course in compiling the shocking cost.

"It's quite a number," AAF Director of Regulatory Policy Dan Goldbeck said of Biden's total cost, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump's second administration will begin its assault on regulations when the president-elect is sworn in Jan. 20.

"As noted during the campaign, there is little reason to believe this returning Trump administration regulatory policy will be directionally different from that of his first term," Goldbeck wrote on the AAF website.

"Given, however, that President-elect Trump now stands to join Grover Cleveland as the only president thus far to have a second non-consecutive term, the exact nature and format of this section may undergo some changes once that second term begins. Stay tuned."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to run up costs.

Eight rulemakings last week cost $3.1 billion and added 3.5 million annual paperwork burden hours, according to the AAF. The rules included a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposal on cybersecurity standards for certain categories of public infrastructure and a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regulation that brings sizable administrative burdens.

Biden's regulations so far this year have accounted for 89,476 pages to the National Register, the second-highest yearly count of all time, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Last year, 89,368 pages were added to the National Register, the daily depository of rules and regulations. That is the third-highest number in history.