×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: disinformation board | jim jordan

Jim Jordan Subpoenas Fmr Disinfo Board Head

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 06:44 PM EST

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, on Monday subpoenaed the former head of President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board after she failed to show up voluntarily.

Biden's appointment of writer and researcher Nina Jankowicz to the board drew fire immediately, with conservatives comparing it to the Ministry of Truth, which made its own decisions about what "truth" was, in George Orwell's dystopian novel, "1984."

Under mounting criticism, the board was scrapped just a few months after its creation.

Jankowicz is scheduled to give a closed-door deposition on April 10. Two other people were subpoenaed by Jordan as well on what his subcommittee has called "weaponization" of federal agencies," Bloomberg News reports.

“As the former Executive Director of the Board, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reform,” Jordan wrote to Jankowicz in a letter that accompanied her subpoena.

Jordan said the panel wants to see "how the Board intended to define disinformation, how it planned to collect information and from what sources, how it anticipated countering disinformation, and how it proposed to protect First Amendment rights," Breitbart reported.

The “Disinformation Governance Board” was established in early 2022 under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the board was an attempt by the United States to counter false claims encouraging migrants to try to illegally enter the country through the U.S.-Mexico border and to hit back at Russian disinformation efforts.

“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” Homeland Security said then.

But Republicans, including Jordan, said the board was anti-democratic and anti-American with its sights set on conservative Americans rather than foreign threats.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, didn't go that far, but did call it “a terrible idea” that told the world the United States would be putting out propaganda.

Jankowicz resigned in May and Mayorkas disbanded the board in August.

Republicans' concerns included writings by Jankowicz about her worry that free speech absolutists “taking over more platforms” made her “shudder," Breitbart noted. She called for more law enforcement on speech.

She also cast doubt on the now-verified Hunter Biden laptop, calling it a “Trump campaign product.” She also made the false claim that the GOP was behind the discredited Trump-Russia dossier.

The other two subpoenas went to Chip Slaven, former interim executive director and chief executive of the National School Boards Association, and Viola Garcia of the National Assessment Governing Board. Their closed-door depositions are set for March 17 and March 16, respectively.

Slaven and Garcia signed a letter to President Joe Biden demanding action against parents protesting local school boards because “education leaders are under an immediate threat.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, on Monday subpoenaed the former head of President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board after she failed to show up voluntarily.
disinformation board, jim jordan
460
2023-44-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 06:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved