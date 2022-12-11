McCarthy: Subpoena 51 Intel Officials on Russian Disinfo Scheme

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is vowing to subpoena the 51 intelligence agents that impacted the 2020 presidential election by calling the Hunter Biden laptop story a Russian disinformation campaign.

Then-candidate Joe Biden used the letter from the 51 former intelligence operatives in his response to President Donald Trump in the one 2020 presidential debate when challenged about the findings from the laptop.

"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance," McCarthy, who is widely expected to become House speaker Jan. 3, told Fox News on Sunday morning.

Partisan operatives from former President Barack Obama's administration backed Biden's narrative without basis, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.

McCarthy said they will be brought before a House committee for hearings, testimony, and questioning.

"Why did they sign it?" McCarthy continued. "Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you more information, but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?"

McCarthy's comments come amid the "Twitter Files" exposé under the direction of new CEO Elon Musk, showing how anti-Trump forces within the U.S. government, Justice Department, and FBI worked with Twitter to silence speech that would be damaging to Biden's campaign.

"Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene," Musk tweeted just hours before the fourth installment revealed how partisan Twitter executives worked to ban Trump from Twitter while he was the president of the United States – a call that started from Biden campaign officials, including running mate Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

McCarthy tweeted Dec. 2, even before the Twitter exposé began, that "Twitter colluded to silence the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop just days before the 2020 presidential election."

"Through coercion, coordination, and influence, the federal government has used Twitter and other big tech as its stick to silence speech it doesn’t like," McCarthy added Saturday in a tweet.

"We will bring accountability. And Americans' free speech will be protected."

McCarthy also talked about looking into other pro-Biden Big Tech platforms Facebook and Google to investigate how they put the thumb on the scale of the 2020 presidential election and during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in a scheme to help defeat Trump.

Section 230 protections for Big Tech companies – which McCarthy says have become an arm of the Democratic Party – has shielded them from liability for disinformation from third-party users. McCarthy wants to revisit the law of Section 230.

Related Stories: