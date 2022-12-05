Twitter Exec Tied to Alleged Hunter Biden Suppression Nearly Sat on 'Disinfo' Panel

According to Elon Musk's latest "Twitter Files" drop, former Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde was initially slated to join President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board.

Gadde is alleged to have been a key player in suppression of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story and served as lead of the social media titan's Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety department until Musk's takeover this year.

Investigative journalist Lee Fang of The Intercept claimed on Twitter that Gadde had been appointed by the Biden administration to "an advisory role shaping the Department of Homeland Security's 'disinfo' policy."

She was dubbed a "key player" in Twitter efforts to curb postings on the laptop story when, days ago, Musk initiated release of a report said to detail Twitter step-by-step moves to curb the incendiary story on the infamous laptop.

Gadde's reported involvement in the disinfo panel likely surrounded the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's cybersecurity advisory committee, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release from the time confirming her appointment.

That panel, started in December of 2021, would eventually give rise to a widely panned Disinformation Governance Board. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas then shockingly scrapped the board -- critics dismissed it as a dystopian Truth Police tool -- after only three months under Nina Jankowicz's leadership.

The cybersecurity committee, which has continued activity even after the disinformation panel's failure, appears to have since downplayed its role in combating "disinformation."

"The committee directs its subcommittees," the website reads, "to work on specific study topics to address cybersecurity issues, including information exchange, critical infrastructure, risk management, and public and private partnerships."