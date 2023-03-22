×
W.Va. AG: Newsmax Back on DirecTV 'Win for America'

By    |   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 04:02 PM EDT

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded DirecTV and Newsmax for coming to an agreement to bring back a conservative voice.

"This is a big win for America today, and I am pleased that DirecTV has come to their senses," Morrisey wrote in a statement Wednesday. "West Virginians deserve to hear about the issues of the day from all sides, not just mainstream media outlets."

Morrisey had written a pair of letters to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow, one in January and one in March 2022, urging the satellite television provider to restore Newsmax and One America News on its platforms.

"The last thing our country needs right now is corporate censorship of conservative voices at the behest of members of Congress and others seeking to cut off debate by limiting the reach of those that disagree with them," Morrisey wrote in January.

DirecTV and Newsmax on Wednesday announced they reached a business agreement for a multiyear distribution deal that will return the Newsmax channel to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse on Thursday.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement. "As a standalone company, DirecTV gave Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse customers over the next several years."

Morrow praised DirecTV's dedication to a wide array of perspectives.

"This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to all our customers," Morrow wrote in a statement. "Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value — a reflection of the free market at work."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


