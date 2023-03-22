×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cruz

Sen. Cruz Applauds DirecTV's Decision to Bring Newsmax Back on Air

By    |   Wednesday, 22 March 2023 03:44 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday applauded DirecTV’s decision to replatform Newsmax, calling the move a “victory for free speech over powerful corporations that want to put their thumbs on the scale of the national conversation.”

DirecTV and Newsmax reached a deal that will bring the conservative channel back to some 13 million customers this week, marking the end of a lengthy battle that hinged on carrier fees.

“This outcome speaks to the power of citizens and their elected representatives working to stop viewpoint discrimination,” Cruz added.

Cruz led efforts in the Senate, joining with other Republican lawmakers, to call for a return of Newsmax to the satellite service. Cruz and key senators wrote to DirecTV requesting an explanation for dropping Newsmax.

“I'm grateful to my colleagues, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and Tom Cotton, for joining me in this fight. Our democracy’s health depends on free speech, which is why I will keep using my perch as the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee to stop the silencing of conservatives, whether it occurs with Big Media or Big Tech.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy in a statement said his company “recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones.

“As a standalone company, DirecTV helped give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago as it continues to do with upcoming news networks, which is why we are pleased to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that will deliver our network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse customers over the next several years,” he added.

DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow said the resolution with Newsmax, “resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers."

“Through our persistent negotiations, we reached a resolution under mutually-agreeable business terms allowing us to deliver the conservative news network at the right value — a reflection of the free market at work,” he added.

See the full Newsmax-DirecTV statement here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday applauded DirecTV's decision to replatform Newsmax, calling the move a "victory for free speech over powerful corporations that want to put their thumbs on the scale of the national conversation." DirecTV and Newsmax reached a deal that...
cruz
333
2023-44-22
Wednesday, 22 March 2023 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved