McCarthy Supports House Hearings on Censorship of Newsmax

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reiterated his support for committee hearings to cast "sunlight" on the censorship of Newsmax by AT&T/DirecTV.

"I had discussions with a couple members now because it's very concerning to me," McCarthy told Capitol Hill reporters Thursday. "Now, Newsmax isn’t the first one, OAN as well. And I think America should be able to have a choice in the news they are able to get — choice in being able to see it.

"I would hate to see somebody being kicked off simply because they provide something conservative, so I think it is a place that we should look at."

McCarthy pointed back to the Twitter files revelations that showed the alleged conspiracy theory of social media bias against conservatives as a coordinated effort being pressed by myriad government agencies, being fed through the FBI as the "bellybutton."

"Now, what we've found out, that happened at Twitter, when they told us, Oh, it wasn't happening," McCarthy said. "It's a real concern here. It's better to bring sunlight and get all the facts to know: Is someone being jeopardized being on television simply because of their philosophical beliefs? That should be wrong."

AT&T/DirecTV deplatformed Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes last week, marking the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, with all receiving license fees, but has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments, even though, according to Nielsen, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., a top 20 news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed."

