Dennis Prager: 'Just Cancel DirecTV'

Dennis Prager is calling out for people to "just cancel DirecTV" in the wake of the provider's removal of Newsmax from its channel lineup.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Prime News" Wednesday night, Prager suggested the country faces a dire situation.

"This is the first threat to free speech in American history," he began as he urged DirecTV subscribers to cancel their subscriptions.

Prager, founder of PragerU and a national radio host, said he and wife are DirecTV subscribers and they are canceling.

Here's Prager's comment:

"My wife just said to me right before I came on, 'We're canceling our subscription to DirectTV.'

"Look, you have, everyone watching this has, a choice in life. You either fight or they win. And this is not heroic. You're not storming Normandy Beach.

"Just cancel your DirectTV subscription and let them know why."

DirecTV customers can cancel — Call toll free 877-763-9762

Prager's comments come in the wake of AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes Jan. 24.

It is the second time AT&T removed a conservative channel from the service in the past year, with OAN being deplatformed in April.

DirecTV cited "cost cutting" for removing both networks.

Still, DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels and all receive license fees. It has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments though it has higher ratings than most other news channels.

Nielsen says Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., reaching 25 million Americans on cable.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming was "a blatant act of censorship."

Former President Trump issued a statement last week saying he was canceling DirecTV as well as AT&T services like cellular and wireless services and urged Americans to do the same.

