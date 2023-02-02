Jon Voight: 'Speak Up Now' Against DirecTV's Censorship of Newsmax

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight is speaking out against the censorship of Newsmax by AT&T's DirecTV, calling on his fellow Americans to "speak up now" to "take our freedom of speech back."

Voight, in a video posted on Twitter, praised Newsmax for bringing "truths and good news" that people can rely on, but "the left is taking it down."

"My friends, we all love truths and good news, and that's what Newsmax brought to us," Voight said in his video, posted Wednesday night. "We were able to rely on truths. Now, the left are taking it down, so [that] we the people of America should not be able to feel safe and see truths."

Voight called on Americans to "take our freedom of speech back, our greatest asset in the land of the free, the freedom of one's right to be and to see the lies put upon this country."

The legendary actor's comments came after AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes last week, marking the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels and all receive license fees but has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments, even though according to Nielsen, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., a top 20 news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed."

Voight also in his message lambasted President Joe Biden as a "liar, a cheat, a deceit" adding that his administration is a "disgrace" and a "continuation" of the "lies" from former President Barack Obama."

"Let us bring our country back to our full potential," Voight said. "Let us pray that we are heading to truths once again."

