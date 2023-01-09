Trump Mourns Loss of Diamond of Diamond and Silk

Former President Donald Trump mourned the loss of Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, 50, of the famed Diamond and Silk, a pair of MAGA-supporting Black female entertainers.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. "Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina.

"Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better team anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious heart just plain gave out.

"Rest in peace our magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!"

"Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear" was a popular program on Saturday evenings on Newsmax.

The pair was most recently broadcasting on MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's FrankSpeech.com platform.

"The world just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!" the pair's Twitter account posted Monday night. "Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family! Memorial Ceremony TBA. Contributions towards Preserving Diamond's Legacy are only being accepted at the following link."

Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, who are sisters, exploded onto the political scene in 2015, when they shed their Democrat roots to go Republican and began a livestream video blog in support of President Donald Trump.

Overnight, the outspoken sisters from Fayetteville, North Carolina, became social media sensations, touring the nation to deliver no-holds-barred speeches at CPAC and colleges like Liberty University.

They went on to launch such programs as "Diamond and Silk Breaking News," "The Viewers View: Table Talk With Diamond and Silk',' and "Dummycrats.''

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy previously hailed the pair as "the cutting edge of political opinion on cable news today — honest, patriotic, sometimes controversial and always entertaining."

Their act got a start at a Trump rally in December 2015 before the 2016 presidential election, as Trump brought the sisters on stage in their home state of North Carolina.

"I hope you've monetized this," Trump said, The Washington Post reported. "Do your routine."