DHS: Domestic Terrorism Advisory Through May For LGBTQI+, Minorities

The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory bulletin Wednesday warning of potential attacks against "LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media and perceived ideological opponents" until the end of May.

"The United States remains in a heightened threat environment," the advisory read. "Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland. Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland."

The advisory said the attacks could take place at public gatherings or faith-based institutions and expires May 24.

The advisory cites recent attacks such as the Colorado Springs, Colorado, Club Q nightclub shooting earlier this month that killed five and injured 17.

State resident Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and another five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in the shooting at the LGBTQ+ venue Nov. 19, The Associated Press reported. Aldrich was disarmed by two patrons of the establishment.

The advisory also lists the hammer attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband Paul at the couple's San Fransisco residence in October when a man driven by "partisan grievances and conspiracy theories," assaulted Pelosi in full view of police officers.

According to the advisory, DHS is continuing to share "timely and actionable information" with the "broadest audience possible" across all levels of government and giving briefings to corporations in the private sector.

"DHS remains committed to working with our partners to identify and prevent all forms of terrorism and targeted violence and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe," the advisory read.

The agency recommends that people be aware of their circumstances and be prepared for emergency situations as well as taking note of the nearest security personnel.

Citizens are also advised by the agency to report "suspicious activity" and threats of violence, including online, to law enforcement.

"Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence, citing factors such as reactions to current events and adherence to violent extremist ideologies," the advisory read. "In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility."