Sen. Graham: Democrats' 'Joy' Campaign Now 'Fear'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats' supposed campaign of "joy" is now just one of desperation and "fear" mongering.

"Three weeks before the election you're calling basically Trump 'Hitler,' a fascist, is not going to resonate," Graham told ABC News' "This Week."

"What happened to joy on the Democratic side? They went from joy to now Trump is Hitler. That's desperation."

Facts are not on Democrats' side, despite what the media continues to attempt to spin against Trump, Graham continued.

"So here's what I would say to America," he said, beating back the weaponization of Gen. John Kelly's anti-Trump narratives, including disputed claims from Kelly that Trump said fallen soldiers were "suckers and losers."

"Let's look at the record rather than the rhetoric. Nobody rebuilt the military stronger than Donald Trump except maybe Ronald Reagan. Nobody I've seen him — listen, I've had a lot of interaction with him so I categorically reject the idea that he has anything but admiration for those who serve in sacrifice. I have seen him interact with the military.

"So this idea he's hostile to those who serve is not borne out. When he was president, America was strong. The military had what they needed. We went after our enemies. People were afraid of America.

"Since Biden-Harris has been — since they've been in charge, everything's gone to crap. It's all broken. We had a secure border, now, it's broken. We had no wars, now the whole world's on fire. Mortgage rates have doubled. We're on the wrong track.

"With all due respect to these generals, America is ready to move differently and Donald Trump is the best hope to put out the fires in the world to end the war in Ukraine to bring about peace in the Mideast, to restore broken borders and get the economy humming. He did it once. He can do it again.

"She had a chance. She failed."

Democrats and their media allies have exposed their lack of message by going back to disputed claims, Graham warned discerning American voters.

"I think you're rewriting history here because some reason, I don't know what that reason, is you're not going to be able to change what President Trump did," Graham told ABC's Jonathan Karl, who infamously twisted Trump's words from the front row at a daily COVID pandemic press briefing to suggest Trump told Americans to ingest bleach — he didn't — all while Karl was about to sell a 2020 election cycle book called "Front Row at the Trump Show."

"He killed Soleimani," Graham continued. "He put Iran in a box. He put Israel the strongest position they've been in. He rebuilt our military. Russia didn't invade Ukraine. The border was the most secure in the last 40 years. Inflation was down. Mortgage rates were half where they are today.

"He did all of that. He did that. He was a strong leader on the things that mattered the most. Whether you like him or not, that's up to you.

"He's not a fascist. He's not Hitler. And that shows you how desperate this campaign is.

"You got three retired generals, have been out of the game for a while. Three weeks before the election trying to replace joy with fear."