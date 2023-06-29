×
DeSantis Event Angers GOP Official in New York

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 12:29 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis angered the GOP chair of New York's Rockland County by planning a $6,600-per ticket fundraising event in the Hudson Valley, Politico reported.

The event, which was scheduled for Thursday in Suffern, was moved to a more private venue after the Rockland Democratic Committee announced plans to protest the event, according to a person familiar with the event who spoke with Politico.

DeSantis' presidential campaign didn't coordinate with GOP Chair Lawrence Garvey.

"The Republican Party is a big tent and we're always honored to have national figures come to Rockland County," Garvey said. "At the same time, there's courtesies and protocols involved.

"While we understand communication can sometimes be difficult, we nevertheless think that communication is necessary."

Garvey also said he was "disappointed" when he didn't get an apology for the snub.

