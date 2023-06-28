×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | disney | lawsuit | elections | gop

DeSantis Seeks Post-election Disney Court Date

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 07:50 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the trial in Disney's civil lawsuit against him start in 2025 — well after the next presidential election.

According to CNBC, attorneys for DeSantis asked for the trial to begin Aug. 4, 2025, which would be more than two years after Disney filed its complaint. A Tuesday filing in Tallahassee federal court reveals that Disney is pushing for the trial to commence on July 15, 2024.

The next U.S. presidential election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5, 2024.

If the court sides with Disney, the case against DeSantis, which alleges political retaliation, would go to trial on the opening day of the Republican National Convention. The governor is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Disney's legal action against DeSantis and other Florida officials is the latest skirmish in a long-running war between the crusading governor and a top Sunshine State employer.

DeSantis took aim at the special tax district that allowed Walt Disney World to self-govern for decades after Disney jumped into the fray and denounced the state's Parental Rights in Education Act.

After DeSantis replaced the members of the district's five-seat board in February, the new members accused Disney of stripping them of power by cutting long-term development deals before they were installed. The DeSantis-supported board then voted to nullify the contracts.

Disney responded by suing, claiming DeSantis waged a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" over the company's speech, which is protected by the First Amendment. The entertainment giant is asking the court to restore the contracts and Disney World's self-governing status.

On Monday, DeSantis' legal team filed a motion to dismiss Disney's lawsuit, arguing that the governor and at least one other defendant are "immune" from the action and that Disney lacks standing to file the complaint, according to CNBC.

DeSantis' lawyers argued that the evidence-sharing process known as discovery should be paused until the bid to dismiss the case is decided; Disney's lawyers opposed that request, arguing that doing so "will cause substantial harm" because of the alleged ongoing political retaliation.

Calling it "premature" to set a case schedule because of their pending efforts to dismiss, attorneys for DeSantis proposed to have discovery completed by Jan. 3, 2025.

Disney reportedly indicated that the process should conclude in 2024.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the trial in Disney's civil lawsuit against him start in 2025 - well after the next presidential election.
ron desantis, disney, lawsuit, elections, gop
382
2023-50-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved