DeSantis Wants to Sue Over FSU Playoff Snub

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to sue the College Football Playoff committee after its decision to exclude undefeated Florida State University.

Florida State, 13-0, became the first unbeaten Power Five conference team to not appear in the College Football Playoff. The committee selected Michigan, Texas, Washington, and Alabama.

"We're setting aside a million dollars for any litigation expenses that may become as a result of this really, really poor decision by the [College Football Playoff] to exclude an undefeated team who won a big Power Five conference championship," DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential contender, said he is asking the state for $1 million to let FSU sue the committee even though the championship will be decided months before a budget is approved.

"My first-grader, my fifth-grader and my preschooler … they are all 'Noles and they are big-time fans and they do the tomahawk chop and they were not happy," DeSantis said, according to the Associated Press. "We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may."

DeSantis' recommendation is only a suggestion to the Florida Legislature, which will begin its annual session next month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, DeSantis will have power to veto individual items.