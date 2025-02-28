Casey DeSantis Hints at Run for Fla. Governor

Casey DeSantis, the wife of sitting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, hinted at making a run to replace her husband in 2026.

Casey DeSantis made the remarks Friday at an event touting funding for breast cancer research at the Florida International University Academic Health Center.

“When you come to a fork in the road, you take it,” said Casey DeSantis, repeating a remark made famous by the late Hall of Fame baseball player Yogi Berra, longtime member of the New York Yankees who was known for his “Yogi-isms.”

“You guys can read into that what you want,” said Gov. DeSantis, who is termed out. “I’ve had people coming up to me for years, begging to get her in the fray.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., officially announced his candidacy for governor earlier this week. Donalds has the “complete and total endorsement” of President Donald Trump.

Gov. DeSantis, the day before Donalds’ announcement, threw cold water on his candidacy and Trump's endorsement, saying, "I want these congressmen focused on enacting [Trump's] agenda. They haven't done very much yet.”

Donalds pushed back on the storyline of a Trump versus DeSantis proxy battle between he and Casey DeSantis, telling The Hill “it’s too soon for that.”

“Let’s see what happens,” the congressman told the outlet. “The response from people in my state has been very, very good. I’m very happy with it.”

A University of North Florida poll two weeks ago showed that 57% of Florida Republicans had a favorable opinion of Casey DeSantis, the highest by far of several hypothetical GOP candidates — including Donalds — who were surveyed against.

Sen. Ashley Moody, former state attorney general, came in at 35% among Republican voters in Florida; former Congressman Matt Gaetz had 33%; and Donalds came in at 27%, according to the survey.

But whether that lofty approval rating amounts to a gubernatorial bid for the Florida first lady remains to be seen.

“I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of perceptive comments,” Gov. DeSantis added. Other famous “Yogi-isms” include “it ain't over till it’s over” and “the future ain’t what it used to be.”