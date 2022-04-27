Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction in George Floyd Death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wants the state Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an appeal filed Monday said.

Chauvin's attorney, William F. Mohrman, filed an 82-page appeal that cites aspects of the case and trial that tainted the proceedings and rendered them "structurally defective."

A jury on April 20, 2021, found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin and Mohrman argued that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and the city's announcement during jury selection that it would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

The filing asks the appeals court to review whether the trial venue should have been changed, the jury fully sequestered, or the trial delayed because of pretrial protests and media coverage, CNN reported.

The appeal alleged that the state's attorneys failed to properly disclose discovery information and adequately prepare prosecution witnesses.

The filing also said that, if the conviction is upheld, the court should reduce Chauvin's sentence to be within the state's sentencing guidelines.

In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction.