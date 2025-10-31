Energy Dept: $100M to Modernize US Coal Power Plants

The Department of Energy has announced a new $100 million funding opportunity to refurbish and modernize the nation's coal-fired power plants.

The initiative, outlined in a newly issued Notice of Funding Opportunity, or NOFO, aims to extend plant lifetimes, boost efficiency, and strengthen the reliability of the U.S. power grid.

The funding follows DOE's September plan to invest $625 million to revitalize the U.S. coal industry.

"For years, the Biden and Obama administrations relentlessly targeted America's coal industry and workers, resulting in the closure of reliable power plants and higher electricity costs," Secretary of Energy Chris Wright wrote in a statement. "Thankfully, President [Donald] Trump has ended the war on American coal and is restoring common sense energy policies that put Americans first.

"These projects will help keep America's coal plants operating and ensure the United States has the reliable and affordable power it needs to keep the lights on and power our future."

The NOFO invites projects focused on advanced wastewater management, retrofits enabling coal-to-gas fuel flexibility, and the development of efficient coal-natural gas co-firing systems.

Selected projects will be managed by DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory under the Office of Fossil Energy.

Applications are due by Jan. 7, 2026.

