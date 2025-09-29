Energy Dept. Develops $625 Million Coal Plan

The Energy Department announced $625 million funding for coal-fired energy production, consistent with President Donald Trump's executive orders on coal and grid reliability.

"Beautiful, clean coal will be essential to powering America's reindustrialization and winning the AI race," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. "These funds will help keep our nation's coal plants operating and will be vital to keeping electricity prices low and the lights on without interruption."

"Coal," said Wright, "built the greatest industrial engine the world has ever known, and with President Trump's leadership, it will help do so again."

DOE funding allocations include:

$350M — Coal plant recommissions and retrofits: Demonstrations to restart or modernize coal units for near-term reliability and capacity.

$175M — Rural capacity and energy affordability projects: Coal initiatives aimed at lowering costs and strengthening reliability in rural areas.

$50M — Advanced wastewater management systems: Scalable solutions to extend plant life, reduce costs, and recover byproducts.

$25M — Dual-firing retrofits: Engineering upgrades enabling plants to switch fuels and maintain full capacity.

$25M — Natural gas co-firing systems: Development and testing to keep efficiency and reliability when using 100% natural gas.

This is happening as the Interior Department prepares to accept bids this week on competitive coal lease options in Alabama, Montana, and Utah.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, "Coal has long been the backbone of America's energy and industrial strength.

"By moving forward with these lease sales, we are creating good-paying jobs, supporting local communities, and securing the resources that keep America strong."