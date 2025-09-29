WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: coal | energy | fossil fuel energy production | trump

Energy Dept. Develops $625 Million Coal Plan

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 01:36 PM EDT

The Energy Department announced $625 million funding for coal-fired energy production, consistent with President Donald Trump's executive orders on coal and grid reliability.

"Beautiful, clean coal will be essential to powering America's reindustrialization and winning the AI race," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. "These funds will help keep our nation's coal plants operating and will be vital to keeping electricity prices low and the lights on without interruption."

"Coal," said Wright, "built the greatest industrial engine the world has ever known, and with President Trump's leadership, it will help do so again."

DOE funding allocations include:

$350M — Coal plant recommissions and retrofits: Demonstrations to restart or modernize coal units for near-term reliability and capacity.

$175M — Rural capacity and energy affordability projects: Coal initiatives aimed at lowering costs and strengthening reliability in rural areas.

$50M — Advanced wastewater management systems: Scalable solutions to extend plant life, reduce costs, and recover byproducts.

$25M — Dual-firing retrofits: Engineering upgrades enabling plants to switch fuels and maintain full capacity.

$25M — Natural gas co-firing systems: Development and testing to keep efficiency and reliability when using 100% natural gas.

This is happening as the Interior Department prepares to accept bids this week on competitive coal lease options in Alabama, Montana, and Utah.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, "Coal has long been the backbone of America's energy and industrial strength.

"By moving forward with these lease sales, we are creating good-paying jobs, supporting local communities, and securing the resources that keep America strong."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Energy Department announced $625 million funding for coal-fired energy production, consistent with President Donald Trump's executive orders on coal and grid reliability.
coal, energy, fossil fuel energy production, trump
244
2025-36-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 01:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved