Democrats Face Call for 'Toxic' Party Rebranding

Former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan called for a "complete reset" of the Democratic Party, branding it "toxic in so many places," as leaders grapple with the fallout from their latest election loss to President-elect Donald Trump, Newsweek reported.

The Democratic Party faces growing calls for introspection and change after Vice President Kamala Harris' recent election loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, speaking on MSNBC's "The Weekend" Saturday, urged the party to rebrand itself to reconnect with working-class Americans — a demographic that has increasingly distanced itself from the Democratic platform.

"Our brand is toxic in so many places," Ryan said. "We need a complete reboot. We need a complete rebranding. People want to trust us. They don't want to go to Donald Trump, but we didn't give them enough."

Ryan's comments reflect broader concerns within Democratic circles about the party's messaging and policies. Echoing these sentiments, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said after the election, "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

Ryan, who represented Ohio in the House for two decades before unsuccessfully running for Senate against Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, criticized Democrats for failing to highlight legislative achievements such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act. These measures, Ryan argued, could have demonstrated the party's commitment to rebuilding America's industrial base.

"We are reindustrializing; we are talking about American competitiveness," Ryan said. "But we have to make it clear that the Democratic Party is for working-class people —white, Black, brown, gay, straight, man, woman, North, South."

Ryan called for a return to the economic messaging that characterized Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. Known for focusing on domestic policy and job creation, the campaign coined the enduring slogan, "It's the economy, stupid." Ryan sees this approach as crucial for repairing the Democratic brand.

"We have to lead with the economy. We have to lead with growth," Ryan said. "It's about getting back to the Bill Clinton campaign."

Democratic strategist James Carville, a key architect of Clinton's 1992 victory, recently echoed Ryan's criticisms. On his "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville lamented the damage to the party's reputation.

"The damage that the 2024 campaign has done — the damage that this decade has done to a Democratic brand is almost unfathomable," Carville told co-host Al Hunt.