Another Poll Nixes Biden 2024 Presidential Run

Yet another poll out this week by Politico found a large majority, 65%, saying President Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024.

According to the Morning Consult/Politico poll released this week, 65% of 2,018 registered voters surveyed between Nov. 18-20 said the president should not run again in 2024, with a plurality of 46% saying "definitely not."

Just 28% said he should try to regain the office with 15% saying "definitely" and 13% saying he "probably" should seek reelection.

The poll reports having a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and 55% said they disapprove the job Biden is doing.

Almost 60% disapprove of how Biden is handling the economy, which 43% of those surveyed believe is the top issue.

A USA Today/Ipsos poll in August found 56% of Democratic voters saying Biden should not run again in 2024, and that the party needs a change at the top of the ticket.

Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who lost his Senate bid against GOP candidate J.D. Vance Nov. 8, told The Hill in October that Biden should not run again and that the party needed a "generational" change in leadership.

"The environment politically across the country is poisonous, and people I think want some change," The Hill reported Ryan telling WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, in September. "It's important for us, in both parties, these leaders who have been around for a while, I think it's time for some generational change."

Biden, however, said during a recent press conference following the midterm elections, that he does not intend on changing anything in his administration going forward, and that he still intends on seeking reelection, but will not make a firm decision until after the first of the year.

When asked during the Nov. 9 press conference what he planned to do differently going forward with his administration, Biden said, "Nothing."

"Nothing, because [the people are] just finding out what we're doing," he said. "The more they know about what we're doing, the more support there is. So I'm not going to change — as a matter of fact, you know there's some things I want to change and add to."

Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said he should be on the 2024 ballot.

"President Biden has been a great president for our country," Breitbart reported Pelosi telling ABC News this month. "He has accomplished so much. He's put money in people's pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters, creating 10 million jobs."