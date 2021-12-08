I&I/TIPP Poll: Only One-Fifth of Americans Want Biden to Top 2024 Ticket

Just one-fifth of Americans included in a recent poll say they want President Joe Biden to top the party's ticket in the 2024 presidential race, but even fewer want Vice President Kamala Harris or other key Democrats to become the party's nominee.

Biden was named by 22% of people surveyed in a new I&I/TIPP Poll, with Harris netting just 12% of 1,013 registered voters questioned in the poll, which was conducted online from Dec. 1-4 by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, reports Tipp Insights.

None of the other possible candidates got above single-digit results in the poll:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 4%.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams each attracted 3%.

New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet each gathered 2%.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker all attracted less than 1%.

Meanwhile, 6% said they preferred someone other than the people named on the list, and 31% said they are unsure of who they want, signaling that it may be too soon for them to have decided who they would want in 2024.

The poll carried a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Meanwhile, only 8% of Republicans polled said they want Biden to return as the Democrat nominee. However, 8% of independents and other non-major party voters said they want Biden to return, but 10% of them want to see Harris top the ticket rather than Biden, suggesting he may have trouble attracting swing voters.

But Democrats were also not excited over Biden returning, with 37% saying they want him to top the ticket and 16% saying they want Harris.

Meanwhile, in other results:

Men favored Biden, with 27% of those polled saying they want him to top the ticket, compared to 16% of women.

20% of white voters said they want Biden as the nominee, compared to 26% of Black and Hispanic voters. Meanwhile, just 17% of the minority voters said they want Harris to lead the ticket.

The poll comes as Biden's political support continues to fall. According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, the president's approval rating is at 42.35%, with his disapproval at 52.2%.