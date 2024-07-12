Dems Use Panic Over Biden as Fundraising Pitch

Down-ballot Democrat candidates are adopting a new election strategy: monetize panic.

The campaign of Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., launched a fundraising email with the subject line "I'm concerned," according to a copy obtained by Axios.

The swing-district house member's email said he was "feeling really concerned about the upcoming election."

"We obviously all know what's happening at the top of the ticket with Biden, and that has me worried what it means for toss-up races like ours," the email stated.

House Democrats have said there is increased donor interest in fighting for control of Congress, especially following Biden's recent debate performance, according to Axios.

Party panic might continue to make its way into fundraising appeals as some candidates continue to distance themselves from the president. Close to 20 Democrats have already publicly urged Biden to drop his reelection bid.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said in a statement that although Biden is a "remarkable leader of unparalleled public service," it was time for him to exit the race.

"I hope that, as he has throughout a lifetime of public service, he will continue to put our nation first and, as he promised, make way for a new generation of leaders," he wrote.

Rep. Scott Peters of California echoed the sentiment in his own statement, writing, "The stakes are high, and we are on a losing course."

"My conscience requires me to speak up and put loyalty to the country and to democracy ahead of my great affection for, and loyalty to, the President and those around him," said Peters.

One battleground Democrat has remained steadfast in his support for Biden is Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Axios reported his campaign sent a fundraising text Thursday showing a screenshot of the senator's post on X pushing back on a New York Times editorial calling for Biden to exit the presidential race.

"I'll never stop fighting against this garbage," the text said referring to calls for Biden to withdraw.