Billionaire Dem Donor to Biden: Choose 'Vanity or Virtue'

Major Democratic donors, including billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz, are joining the cacophony of voices calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Moritz added his voice to the growing chorus Friday, making him one of the party's largest donors to call on Biden to end his campaign, The Hill reported.

"President Biden has a choice — vanity or virtue," Moritz said in an email to The New York Times. "He can either condemn the country to dark and cruel times or heed the voice of Father Time. The clock has run out."

During the 2024 election cycle, Moritz coughed up close to $8 million to pro-Biden and anti-Trump initiatives. The large majority, roughly $6.8 million, was allocated to American Bridge PAC, which is responsible for anti-Trump messaging in key battleground states.

Moritz, in a separate email to the Times, said all of his donations to the party are currently paused.

He said while he would still vote for Biden, he "would not give another penny to any fundraising appeals for Democrats.

Moritz joins Netflix co-founder and Executive Chair Reed Hastings, former Paypal CEO Bill Harris, major Democrat investor Whitney Tilson, and billionaire Rick Caruso, all calling on Biden to step aside.

Tilson told ABC News that he will also hold any future donations unless Biden drops out.