Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Should Join Probe of FBI's Role With Twitter

House Democrats should join with Republicans in the next Congress to investigate "Twitter Files" revelations the FBI worked with social media companies to elevate certain content and suppress others, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Comer, who will chair the House Oversight Committee when the 118th Congress convenes on Jan. 3, said on "Spicer & Co." that Democrats must realize the proverbial tables could turn in the future — should a Republican administration use the FBI against the opposing party, similar to how the agency has operated, essentially unchecked, under the Biden administration.

"I just hope the Democrats will work with us," Comer said. "They should be concerned about free speech. Let's say the next president is a Republican. And he somehow gets his own people in office in these different government agencies, and they try to censor liberal free speech.

"If they try to censor the crazy stuff that [U.S. Rep.] Rashida Tlaib and [U.S. Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez say on a daily basis. Obviously, I don't agree with anything they tweet or post on Facebook, but that's their right," Comer continued. "They are elected by the people. They have a constitutional right of free speech. They should be able to do that."

For Monday's batch of "The Twitter Files," the internal-document dump showed the Biden administration's role in coordinating with Twitter to control the narrative on the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of suppressing, limiting, or even censoring accounts of those skeptical of the vaccine.

Comer confirmed the Republican-controlled Oversight Committee will investigate the roles of the FBI and the Biden administration, regardless of whether Democrats are on board.

"This is something that the government has absolutely no business being involved," Comer said. "Never should any tax dollars go for any government agency or employee to suppress free speech, whether that be liberal speech or conservative speech.

"This is something that's going to be a priority for House Republicans," Comer continued. "We're going to investigate this and we're going to try to put a stop to this. And we're going to try to reform the FBI, the CIA and every government agency that was involved in suppressing free speech."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!