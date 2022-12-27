Dems Want Rep.-Elect Santos' Resignation Amid Resume 'Embellishing'

Democrats want Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., to resign his seat before he is even sworn into office next week for "embellishing" his resume regarding schooling and work experience.

"GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign," The Hill reported Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., posting on Twitter. "If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress."

Santos, who flipped the 3rd district seat for Republicans in Long Island during the midterm elections, admitted "embellishing" his education and work background to the New York Post in a Monday interview, saying that he never graduated from college and did not "directly" work for major investment firms on Wall Street.

"I am not a criminal," Santos told the Post during the interview. "This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good. My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."

The Hill reported that Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro is also calling on Santos to give up the seat in a Twitter post, saying taking office would set a "dangerous precedent."

"We've seen people fudge their resume, but this is total fabrication," Castro said in his Twitter post, suggesting the New York Republican "should also be investigated by authorities."

Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the Nov. 8 race 54.2% to 45.8%, reclaiming the district held by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi, for Republicans, according to Ballotpedia.

"I campaigned talking about the people's concerns, not my résumé," Santos told the Post. "I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower education, improving education. The people elected me to fight for them. I came to D.C. to bring results on those issues, and that's what I'm going to do."

Other Democrats, including fellow New Yorker, Rep.-elect Dan Goldman are pushing for the resignation, or an ethics investigation into Santos at the very least.

"He didn't graduate college, didn't work on Wall Street, and isn't Jewish — all of which he asserted in order to dupe the voters in Queens and Nassau," The Hill reported Goldman saying. "Santos is not fit to be a member of Congress. He must resign."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said there may be "criminality" in Santos' admission.

"George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication," The Hill reported Ritchie saying. "His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about criminality and corruption. The Ethics Committee must investigate how he made his money. Where there's smoke, there's fire."