Democrats Furious With Schumer, Jeffries Over Netanyahu Invite

Democrat lawmakers are furious with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for signing off on inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced Friday that Netanyahu was invited to speak before a joint meeting of Congress, though the date has not been set.

Netanyahu accepted the invitation, Reuters reported.

Although Netanyahu's troops are conducting the Gaza war in response to the Hamas terrorists' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, many Democrats and progressives have sided with the Palestinians.

"You do not honor a foreign leader by addressing a joint session of Congress who is currently engaged in creating the worst humanitarian disaster in the modern history of this country," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told MSNBC on Tuesday night.

Indivisible co-Executive Director Leah Greenberg said the invitation to Netanyahu was a "disaster" and questioned why Schumer would agree to the invitation after having called for a new election in Israel.

"Why we would then be undermining the clarity of that message by behaving as if Netanyahu has something important to share with Congress … we're baffled," said Greenberg, who added that her group will be calling on lawmakers to publicly announce they will skip the prime minister's address.

"What are we doing here? Why would we be giving a platform to someone who we know is actively hostile to Democrats, who has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not negotiating in good faith?" Greenberg told Politico.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told Axios a boycott "will be large" and that there are "a lot of people who are extremely upset he [Netanyahu] is coming here."

Axios added that one House Democrat told Axios that a lot of members will "wait up until the very end to decide" whether they will attend the speech, calling it a "very fluid, unpredictable situation."

Even longtime establishment Democrat lawmakers have come out against the Netanyahu invitation.

"There will be a lot of disruption, and it will not be helpful for Israel or its supporters," Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told Politico.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also said he opposed the invitation, The Hill reported.