Kennedy Center Breaks All-Time Attendance Record

While Democrats continue to protest changes President Donald Trump has made concerning The Kennedy Center, the national cultural center set an all-time event attendance record, it was reported.

More than 11,000 people attended the EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky fireworks show on March 29. The number of attendees, who included many first-time visitors, set an all-time attendance record for a public event at the venue, the Daily Caller reported.

In February, Trump named himself Kennedy Center chair after dismissing multiple board members. He then appointed longtime ally Ric Grenell as the center's interim executive director.

Critics of the moves have expressed concerns about Trump's understanding and appreciation for the arts.

However, with the center's focus shifting away from politically charged programming, the facility experienced tremendous success with the fireworks show, the Caller reported.

"It was wonderful to have so many new visitors at the Kennedy Center for Cai Guo-Qiang's firework showcase," Roma Daravi, The Kennedy Center's vice president of public relations, told the media outlet.

"We look forward to their return for more wonderful programming soon. Everyone is welcome here!"

A Kennedy Center representative noted that 76% of all attendees at the fireworks show, Cai Guo-Qiang's "Interspecies Love Letter," had never been in the venue previously.

The event was open to the public, with free first-come, first-served tickets available on The Kennedy Center website.

Visitors watched the show on the 360-degree rooftop terrace and flocked to the riverwalk to see fireworks above the Potomac River.

After touring the center last month, Trump said he was "disappointed" in what he saw.

"It's in tremendous disrepair, as is a lot of the rest of our country, most of it because of bad management," he told reporters.

"I'm very disappointed when I look around. The bottom line: It has tremendous potential. And we'll work with Congress. … It's a very public facility, and we'll do what has to be done," Trump said.

"We're going to fix it up, but it's really emblematic of our country."