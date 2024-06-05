Netanyahu: Israel Prepared for 'Intense Action' Against Hezbollah

Israel is prepared to escalate the military action against Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday.

"We are prepared for very intense action in the north. One way or another, we will restore security," Netanyahu vowed during a tour of the northern border and the large areas burned as a result of Hezbollah attacks these past days.

"We said at the start of the war that we would restore security in both the south and the north – and this is what we are doing. Today I am on the northern border with our heroic fighters and commanders, as well as with our firefighters."

"Yesterday the ground burned here and I am pleased that you have extinguished it, but the ground also burned in Lebanon. Whoever thinks he can hurt us and we will respond by sitting on our hands is making a big mistake," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu's visit followed separate visits by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and several politicians after dozens of wildfires ignited by projectiles fired from southern Lebanon destroyed vast areas in the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Amid the rising tension in the north and the intensifying operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government approved raising the maximum number of IDF reservists that can be called up from 300,000 to 350,000, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

Following Hamas' invasion on Oct. 7, the IDF activated 287,000 reservists, most of whom have been released by now. This was the largest call-up in the history of Israel.

Military officials later told Kan News that raising the cap of reservists isn't directly connected to the situation in the north but rather came in response to operational needs during the ongoing operation in Rafah.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued its attacks against northern Israel on Wednesday morning. The IDF said it successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in the area of ​​Metula and another target at an undisclosed location.

Both targets, most likely drones, crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon and were shot down before causing damage or casualties.

