×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | democrat | republican | new york | gop | alec brook-krasny

Brooklyn Democrat Moves to GOP With Eye on Assembly Run

Brooklyn Democrat Moves to GOP With Eye on Assembly Run
The state Capitol building in Albany, New York, on March 10, 2008. (Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 06 February 2022 08:17 PM

A former New York Democrat state assemblyman said he switched his party registration to Republican because he's turned off by progressives' soft-on-crime policies.

Alec Brook-Krasny switched to the GOP as he plans a potential run for his old Assembly seat in Brooklyn's conservative-trending southern precincts, the New York Post reported.

Brook-Krasny told the Post that "I can't believe everything that's going on in the Democratic party, all the calls to 'defund the police,' the cancel culture. It goes against my character and my nature."

The 46th District, where Brook-Krasny potentially will run, includes, under redistricting, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights. He would face Democrat incumbent Mathylde Frontus.

Referring to the elimination of cash bail for most alleged crimes, Brook-Krasny said that "members of Democratic Party turned on the police — the people who provide safety and security to our constituents."

Brook-Krasny added that he supports school choice, and called Democrats' opposition to it "un-American."

He predicted that other moderate and conservative Democrats would switch to the GOP eventually. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A former New York Democrat state assemblyman said he switched his party registration to Republican because he's turned off by progressives' soft-on-crime policies. ...
democrat, republican, new york, gop, alec brook-krasny
172
2022-17-06
Sunday, 06 February 2022 08:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved