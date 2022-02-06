Brooklyn Democrat Moves to GOP With Eye on Assembly Run

A former New York Democrat state assemblyman said he switched his party registration to Republican because he's turned off by progressives' soft-on-crime policies.

Alec Brook-Krasny switched to the GOP as he plans a potential run for his old Assembly seat in Brooklyn's conservative-trending southern precincts, the New York Post reported.

Brook-Krasny told the Post that "I can't believe everything that's going on in the Democratic party, all the calls to 'defund the police,' the cancel culture. It goes against my character and my nature."

The 46th District, where Brook-Krasny potentially will run, includes, under redistricting, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Bath Beach and Dyker Heights. He would face Democrat incumbent Mathylde Frontus.

Referring to the elimination of cash bail for most alleged crimes, Brook-Krasny said that "members of Democratic Party turned on the police — the people who provide safety and security to our constituents."

Brook-Krasny added that he supports school choice, and called Democrats' opposition to it "un-American."

He predicted that other moderate and conservative Democrats would switch to the GOP eventually.