Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: NY Dems' Redistricting Plans Go Against Voters' Wishes

New York's Democrats are working hard to silence Republican and conservative voices in the state to the point they are going against the voters' wishes and proposing changes that will remove GOP seats, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., whose district is in danger of being eliminated, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Of course, you hear Democrats screaming democracy all the time, undermining democracy and all that," Tenney told "America Right Now." "The voters of New York, a 2-1 Democrat state, voted overwhelmingly to eliminate the partisan gerrymandering and also the vote harvesting and the no-ask absentee voting, same-day registration, but the Democrats delivered them right back to the New York voters against the will of the people."

In New York, proposed congressional maps being drawn by Democrats could cut out the state's current Republican delegation by eliminating the upstate district held by Tenney and could jeopardize three others, the New York Post reported.

The state legislature, controlled by Democrats, unveiled its plans earlier this week to eliminate Tenney's district under claims of population loss. This would create a 22nd District that would be split between seats held now by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., who is retiring, and Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y.

Former President Donald Trump also spoke out Saturday morning against such gerrymandering, calling it "phony" and accusing Democrats of "cheating on elections."

Tenney said Democrats know they are facing a red wave in the upcoming midterm elections, so "they're looking for places they can shore up votes by using this partisan gerrymandering. They're trying to eliminate Republicans and this is about counting. You know they're losing in Texas, they're losing in Florida, they're losing across the country, so they're going in, and they're trying to find ways to carve up the districts based on getting Democrat wins and eliminating Republicans in the House of Representatives."

The congresswoman added it has been known from the beginning, Democrats in New York's government did not want to use bipartisan maps that have been submitted "because they didn't fit the national narrative, nor does it fit their narrative in New York state."

Legal action has been filed to challenge the redistricting, but many of the judges who are in office in the appellate division were appointed by former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Tenney said.

"Judges don't like to get into the work of the legislature, so I think we're going to have a tough time getting changing these rules," she continued.

Tenney on Saturday also spoke out in response to President Joe Biden's statements in New York City, where he said he has called on Congress to pass a budget that will allow millions more to be spent on community policing.

"The heart of the matter is the bail reform law, the criminal justice law reforms that were passed, the raising the age for juvenile justice, the mental health crisis that we're having in New York state," Tenney said. "When he talks about community policing, so many communities in my area already do community policing. What we need to do is enforce the laws that we have.

"Instead, everything we're doing is just letting these criminals back on the streets."

