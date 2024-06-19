Dem States Hoard Abortion Pills in Case Trump Wins in Nov.

Democrat state governments reportedly are stockpiling abortion medication fearing that should Donald Trump be elected in November, he will use measures to prevent their distribution.

This despite the fact the former president has consistently said the matter of abortion should be left to the states after the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 the procedure no longer is a guaranteed federal right. He has advocated for abortion restrictions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Medicated abortions can be done up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

A unanimous Supreme Court on June 13 tossed out a lawsuit seeking to roll back access to mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medicated abortions, the most used method in the U.S. of ending pregnancies, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

But The New York Times reported Sunday that Democrat Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he secured a large enough supply of mifepristone pills to preserve access to medicated abortions for women in his state through a second Trump administration. The supply is secured at a state warehouse.

"We have it physically in the state of Washington, which could stop him and his anti-choice forces from prohibiting its distribution," Inslee told the Times. "It has a life span of five or six years. If there was another Trump administration, it’ll get us through."

Inslee is 1 of 5 Democrat governors who have built stockpiles of mifepristone to guard against a Trump administration from using federal power to stop its interstate distribution, the Times reported. The others are the governors of California (Gavin Newsom), Massachusetts (Maura Healey), New York (Kathy Hochul), and Oregon (Tina Kotek).

Those stockpiles were reportedly initially generated as a safety net should the Supreme Court rule in favor of the lawsuit, but now attention has turned to fears of what might happen should Trump regain the White House in November.

Healey told WBUR-FM on Tuesday that Massachusetts will keep the approximately 15,000 doses it has had on hand for more than a year.

"So much is under attack right now," she said. "It’s something that Donald Trump is fully behind and running on and supporting. They want to take away access to abortion, access to medication abortion, access to contraception, access to IVF [in vitro fertilization]. This is the Republican playbook right now."