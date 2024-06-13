Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Abortion Pill Decision Win for Rule of Law

Matthew Whitaker, acting attorney general in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that preserved access to mifepristone, a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, was a victory for the rule of law.

The justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal standing to sue over the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medication and the agency's subsequent actions to ease access to it. The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion is legal.

Whitaker told "The Chris Salcedo Show" and guest host Lidia Curanaj the ruling also debunks a narrative held by most Democrats that the court is inherently biased toward conservative issues.

"It also is an example of where the rule of law actually means something in the United States of America," Whitaker said. "What I'm saying is they ruled not that somehow that this was legal or that the FDA had done a proper vetting of this or that it wasn't the role of Congress to make this decision.

"Ultimately, what they said is that the people that brought this case didn't have standing. To me, that is actually a big win for the rule of law. And someone that believes in the Constitution and believes in our system of justice, I can't help but, like, on the one hand, celebrate a little bit that actually nine justices kind of still see that the rule of law means something in the United States of America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com