Del. Pol Poised to Become First Trans Member of House

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride's opponent in the state's Democratic primary for its sole at-large House seat has officially dropped out of the race, putting her in prime position to become the first transgender member of the House of Representatives.

Former Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young, McBride's only primary opponent announced that he was ending his campaign this week about one year after it began.

Recent polls had showed Young trailing behind McBride by a wide margin for the seat being vacated by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat who is running to replace the retiring Sen. Tom Carper.

"In Delaware, we often find ourselves running for the same office alongside fellow candidates who we like and deeply respect, people who are decent, qualified, and talented leaders — committed and compassionate Delawareans like Eugene Young," McBride wrote in a statement on social media after Young's announcement. "Service is in Eugene's heart and he continues to dedicate his life to empowering and uplifting others."

Young's departure from the race leaves McBride unopposed for the Democrat nomination in a district that solidly leans toward Democrats, according to the Cook Political Report. She will most likely face GOP candidate Donyale Hall in the fall.